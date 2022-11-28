Companies / Retail & Consumer

Truworths to list on A2X

This brings the number of companies on the alternative exchange to 92

28 November 2022 - 12:36 Nico Gous

Fashion retailer Truworths International will list on the A2X next week as the number of companies on the alternative exchange increases.

The shares of the company, valued at R22.8bn on the JSE, will be available from December 5 and the listing on the alternative exchange will not affect its share capital on the JSE and the Namibian Stock Exchange...

