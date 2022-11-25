Companies / Retail & Consumer

Woolworths becomes latest top 40 company to list on the A2X

Shares of the high-end food and clothes retailer will be available on the alternative exchange next week

25 November 2022 - 07:57 Nico Gous

Woolworths will become the 18th company from the JSE’s top 40 to list on the A2X, the high-end food and clothes retailer announced on Friday.

The shares of the company, valued at R68.2bn on the JSE, will be available on the alternative exchange from December 2...

