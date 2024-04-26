Coronation takes from Richemont to give to Spar
Money manager decides to back the struggling retailer, which it says is undervalued
26 April 2024 - 05:00
Coronation, which manages funds valued at more than R600bn, has backed embattled retailer Spar to come good, believing the group presents a value proposition at its current valuation, instead of the dreaded value trap.
Spar’s share price has plunged 52% in the past five years as the group stumbled from one crisis to the next...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.