MAS Real Estate set for A2X debut on September 14

The company will retain its primary listing on the of the JSE and its issued share capital won’t be affected

07 September 2022 - 12:05 Denise Mhlanga

MAS Real Estate, which owns various assets in Central and Eastern Europe, will start trading on A2X from September 14 after receiving listing approval from the alternative exchange.

The company will retain its listing on the main board of the JSE, where it is valued at about R14.4bn, and its issued share capital won’t be affected...

