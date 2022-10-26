×

Heineken bets on own solar plant in Midvaal to beat blackouts

The brewer says green energy plant will provide 30% of its power needs

26 October 2022 - 19:04 Nqobile Dludl
Heineken SA's solar power plant at its Sedibeng, Midvaal brewery. Picture: SUPPLIED
Heineken SA's solar power plant at its Sedibeng, Midvaal brewery. Picture: SUPPLIED

A new solar power plant at Heineken’s SA unit will supply 30% of a brewery’s electricity demand, the brewer said on Wednesday, the latest company to seek an alternative supply as the state-owned utility’s rolling power cuts hammer productivity.

“This project supports Heineken’s ‘Brewing a Better World’ goal to reach net-zero (carbon emissions) status in all its production sites by 2030,” Richard Kriel, Heineken’s engineering, strategic projects & sustainability manager said. “It is the latest move made by the company on its journey towards more sustainable brewing.”

Kriel was speaking at a launch event for the solar power plant at the company’s Sedibeng brewery in Midvaal.

The plant, which began producing power in May, is the largest free-standing solar plant powering a brewery in SA, and the largest within the Heineken group, boasting 14,000 panels with an energy capacity of more than 6.5MW. It will provide 30% of the brewery’s electricity demand, the company said.

The 19ha project will generate 17MWh of electricity a year, Heineken added.

The solar plant, which has an estimated lifespan of 25 years, has been undertaken in partnership with The Sola Group, a vertically integrated provider of renewable energy solutions in SA.

Reuters

