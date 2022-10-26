×

National

Lukewarm, says Cosatu, while agricultural union calls MTBPS a comedy and a horror

Despite several positives in the annual statement, business believes the outlook for the economy remains poor

26 October 2022 - 18:49 Luyolo Mkentane

The business sector said that while there were “numerous positives” that came out of the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), the country’s economic outlook remains poor.   

Lobby group Business Unity SA (Busa) said in a statement that the positives included an increase in tax revenue, with the budget deficit expected to narrow to 3.2% of GDP in the 2023/2024 financial year, and the public sector’s 3% wage increase...

