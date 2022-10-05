Traders say a stronger dollar was the main reason for the slightly easier prices
Massmart has started the process of closing its Game stores in East and West Africa after failing to find interested buyers, the retailer announced on Wednesday.
The R13.3bn company was looking to sell the 14 stores to local investors and entrepreneurs with a “more intimate understanding of regional and local market conditions”, but said this “initiative did not deliver a meaningful outcome”...
Massmart begins closing East and West African Game stores
