Massmart begins closing East and West African Game stores

Massmart is struggling to see the results of its two-year turnaround strategy to fix Game, which was relaunched with a new layout in July

05 October 2022 - 08:00 Nico Gous

Massmart has started the process of closing its Game stores in East and West Africa after failing to find interested buyers, the retailer announced on Wednesday.

The R13.3bn company was looking to sell the 14 stores to local investors and entrepreneurs with a “more intimate understanding of regional and local market conditions”, but said this “initiative did not deliver a meaningful outcome”...

