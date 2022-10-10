Famous Brands is bringing home the bacon

Mild risk aversion prevails as concerns about central banks’ policy-tightening efforts and their impact on the health of the global economy continue
Zuma gets a snapshot of his enemies that he can look at over and over again
The former ANC president, fresh from his controversial medical parole, says outside court he’d ‘like to serve again’
JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon says the US and the global economy could tip into a recession by the middle of next year
Local mining and manufacturing data will provide clues to third-quarter GDP
Notwithstanding inflationary cost pressures, Sappi is expecting another strong performance in the fourth quarter
Investors are dumping UK assets again after Bank of England’s moves to increase emergency backstop measures fail
The Argentinian icon had asked to be withdrawn from first fixture at Benfica
This in addition to a recent IPO valuation as Europe's most valuable brand
Famous Brands, the owner of Steers, Wimpy and Mugg & Bean, expects its headline earnings per share (Heps) to double in its half-year to end-August as customers continued their return to eating out.
Famous Brands also owns a range of higher-end restaurant chains that include Turn ’n Tender, Mythos, Salsa and Lupa Osteria, which would have also done better this year after Covid-19 restrictions ended. Alcohol bans and curfews affected sit-down dinner trade in 2021 as consumers avoided a rushed night out...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Famous Brands is bringing home the bacon
The owner of Steers expects Heps to at least double and it is finally free of Gourmet Burger Kitchen
Famous Brands, the owner of Steers, Wimpy and Mugg & Bean, expects its headline earnings per share (Heps) to double in its half-year to end-August as customers continued their return to eating out.
Famous Brands also owns a range of higher-end restaurant chains that include Turn ’n Tender, Mythos, Salsa and Lupa Osteria, which would have also done better this year after Covid-19 restrictions ended. Alcohol bans and curfews affected sit-down dinner trade in 2021 as consumers avoided a rushed night out...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.