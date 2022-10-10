×

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Famous Brands is bringing home the bacon

The owner of Steers expects Heps to at least double and it is finally free of Gourmet Burger Kitchen

10 October 2022 - 13:00 Katharine Child
UPDATED 10 October 2022 - 19:08

Famous Brands, the owner of Steers, Wimpy and Mugg & Bean, expects its headline earnings per share (Heps) to double in its half-year to end-August as customers continued their return to eating out.

Famous Brands also owns a range of higher-end restaurant chains that include Turn ’n Tender, Mythos, Salsa and Lupa Osteria, which would have also done better this year after Covid-19 restrictions ended. Alcohol bans and curfews affected sit-down dinner trade in 2021 as consumers avoided a rushed night out...

