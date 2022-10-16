Though the funding is unlikely to be withdrawn, greylisting will complicate its dispersal, says Intellidex chair.
Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, says neither Transnet nor the government understand 'catastrophic economic consequences' closures have on SA's economy.
Michelle du Toit, sales manager at Itec Integrate, has this advice for those seeking a career in such an industry
Online shopping store Takealot has slammed the provisional findings of a Competition Commission inquiry into digital services, describing the findings as weak and defamatory to its executives.
The report was published in July...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Takealot slams Competition Commission report into e-commerce
Online retailer says findings are weak and defame its executives
Online shopping store Takealot has slammed the provisional findings of a Competition Commission inquiry into digital services, describing the findings as weak and defamatory to its executives.
The report was published in July...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.