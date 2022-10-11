Famous Brands plans to acquire two Gauteng properties from related parties

Business Day TV speaks to Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital
Just as good character requires development and practice, good leaders need mentors and role models from whom they can learn and whose conduct they can emulate
Protector must stay out in the cold until the Constitutional Court upholds ruling that President Ramaphosa suspended her illegally
The fund raises and distributes donated funds from the private sector to represented political parties
Sanlam offer of R6 a share for a controlling stake in the owner of Medscheme is a 55.8% premium to AfroCentric's closing price on October 7
Central bank governor says SA’s shift to sustainable fiscal policy and inflation-fighting measures improved its investment environment
The medical schemes industry reported a R820.5m surplus in 2021, thanks in part to members postponing care when coronavirus infections surged
Coup leader Déby was sworn in as president on Monday and is expected to appoint a new prime minister
Manager Conte doesn’t want to risk the midfielder in the Champions League match on Wednesday, but he should be ready by Saturday
The fuel consumption of the Isuzu D-Max 3.0 LSE, our long-term test vehicle, has dipped to less than nine litres per 100km
Restaurant chain Famous Brands plans to acquire two properties from four individuals who include a nonexecutive director and people related to a second director.
While the firm wouldn’t normally declare a R181m transaction to the market, in terms of JSE listing requirements a company needs to disclose related party transactions that could benefit parties such as executive and nonexecutive directors. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Famous Brands plans to acquire two Gauteng properties from related parties
The owner of Steers, Wimpy and Mugg & Bean wants to expand and reconfigure its Midrand campus
Restaurant chain Famous Brands plans to acquire two properties from four individuals who include a nonexecutive director and people related to a second director.
While the firm wouldn’t normally declare a R181m transaction to the market, in terms of JSE listing requirements a company needs to disclose related party transactions that could benefit parties such as executive and nonexecutive directors. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.