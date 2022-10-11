×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Famous Brands plans to acquire two Gauteng properties from related parties

The owner of Steers, Wimpy and Mugg & Bean wants to expand and reconfigure its Midrand campus

BL Premium
11 October 2022 - 20:36 Andries Mahlangu

Restaurant chain Famous Brands plans to acquire two properties from four individuals who include a nonexecutive director and people related to a second director.

While the firm wouldn’t normally declare a R181m transaction to the market, in terms of JSE listing requirements a company needs to disclose related party transactions that could benefit parties such as executive and nonexecutive directors. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.