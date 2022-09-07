×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Baby powder recall the latest slip-up for Tiger Brands

Share price slump wipes R1.9bn off its market value after the company announces traces of asbestos were detected in some test samples

BL Premium
07 September 2022 - 10:56 Andries Mahlangu and Katharine Child
UPDATED 07 September 2022 - 22:55

Tiger Brands has recalled Purity Essentials baby powder that may have been contaminated by traces of toxic asbestos, the latest product safety concern for a group still fighting a class-action lawsuit related to a listeria outbreak traced to products from its meat-processing plant.

The batch of raw material with the trace levels of asbestos does not meet the company’s strict quality and safety standards, Tiger Brands said. It is working with retail and wholesale customers to remove all affected items from the shelves...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.