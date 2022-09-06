×

Shoprite to embark on record expansion

Supermarket group’s headline earnings per share up by 22.5%

06 September 2022 - 10:20 Katharine Child

Shoprite’s expansion for the next financial year will be its biggest to date as it invests in upgrading its supply chain, opens 275 new stores and experiments with new chains such as Outdoor that can benefit from its distribution network.

The group, with almost 3,000 outlets, is opening 220 stores in SA, 95 of them under the uSave or Shoprite brands aimed at the lower-end of market, the country’s fastest-growing segment of consumers...

