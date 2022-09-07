Richemont shareholders reject activist’s demands

Moscow threatens to stop supplying gas and oil if price caps are imposed on its products
Crippling agreements will kill off our only hope for ensuring a thriving economy
Tribunal ruling paves means the SIU can continue with its case against former health minister Zweli Mkhize and companies that allegedly benefitted an irregular R150m tender
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe says two of its three councillors were allegedly bribed to vote against Vasco da Gama
State-owned development finance institution will provide R34.5m for pre-development costs in return for a 43.75% stake in New Okiep Mining Company
61% of respondents are unsatisfied with prevailing business conditions in SA, a survey finds
Russia’s reported purchase of munitions from North Korea could mean Moscow’s war with Ukraine faring worse than expected or that it is preparing for a major offensive that requires extra supplies, ...
Young jockey has ridden 20 winners from 105 mounts
Ocean transport giants such as Maersk and Cargill have a new take on a very old idea
Richemont shareholders rejected Bluebell Capital Partners’ proposal to add the former head of Bulgari to its board, a defeat for the activist investor’s campaign to boost shareholder representation.
The Swiss luxury goods company instead named an existing board member, South African businesswoman and entrepreneur Wendy Luhabe, to represent investors in the traded shares in an attempt to defuse the conflict.
The vote followed verbal sparring between billionaire chair Johann Rupert, who controls the Cartier brand owner through its B-class stock, and Giuseppe Bivona, the founding partner of Bluebell.
Rupert holds 10% of the company’s share capital and yet controls 51% of its voting rights. While the outcome is a victory for him, the company did cede a bit more influence to class-A shareholders for the first time in 34 years.
Luhabe had support from 84% of class-A shareholders. Francesco Trapani, who led the Bulgari jewellery brand for nearly three decades until 2011 and was a founding partner of Bluebell in 2019, had 9.5%.
Bivona said the result was a “partial victory” for Bluebell as Richemont designated a specific board member to represent the traded shares for the first time.
“It’s an important step and not an insignificant one,” he said.
Rupert said he’s “happy that shareholders trusted the management,” and that his family has no intention of lowering its stake.
Richemont’s management, as well as several shareholder advisory firms, recommended voting against Trapani. Richemont management argued he is too closely associated with rival LVMH, which owns both brands.
Richemont announced a deal last month to sell a stake in its online retail business YNAP to Farfetch.
Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Richemont shareholders reject activist’s demands
Luxury goods firm votes Wendy Luhabe to its board after Bluebell Capital Partners had backed former Bulgari boss Francesco Trapani
Richemont shareholders rejected Bluebell Capital Partners’ proposal to add the former head of Bulgari to its board, a defeat for the activist investor’s campaign to boost shareholder representation.
The Swiss luxury goods company instead named an existing board member, South African businesswoman and entrepreneur Wendy Luhabe, to represent investors in the traded shares in an attempt to defuse the conflict.
The vote followed verbal sparring between billionaire chair Johann Rupert, who controls the Cartier brand owner through its B-class stock, and Giuseppe Bivona, the founding partner of Bluebell.
Rupert holds 10% of the company’s share capital and yet controls 51% of its voting rights. While the outcome is a victory for him, the company did cede a bit more influence to class-A shareholders for the first time in 34 years.
Luhabe had support from 84% of class-A shareholders. Francesco Trapani, who led the Bulgari jewellery brand for nearly three decades until 2011 and was a founding partner of Bluebell in 2019, had 9.5%.
Bivona said the result was a “partial victory” for Bluebell as Richemont designated a specific board member to represent the traded shares for the first time.
“It’s an important step and not an insignificant one,” he said.
Rupert said he’s “happy that shareholders trusted the management,” and that his family has no intention of lowering its stake.
Richemont’s management, as well as several shareholder advisory firms, recommended voting against Trapani. Richemont management argued he is too closely associated with rival LVMH, which owns both brands.
Richemont announced a deal last month to sell a stake in its online retail business YNAP to Farfetch.
Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
MARC HASENFUSS: Cognition, HCI and Richemont are shaking their assets loose
Richemont frees itself from half its online problem child
Rupert on Richemont’s rumble with LVMH
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.