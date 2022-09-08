A bid for Grindrod Shipping has been slated as disgracefully low — but if Remgro’s bailed already, should investors follow suit?
The recent AGMs of both investment groups were testy affairs; if only they had more cash to play with
Trump’s Twitter replica, Truth Social, has lost about $6m in its first six months
The fly-by-night developers with grandiose plans to build multimillion-rand penthouses have come and gone, but affordable work, live and play precincts are thriving in downtown Joburg
After apparently turning a corner in Sydney, the Boks need to be aware of a speed bump ahead in Buenos Aires
Woolworths CEO Roy Bagattini is clearly not happy about a rare stumble in the group’s usually stellar food business. For years, it’s been the only real star while the original fashion, beauty and home division, not to mention David Jones, slid further and further back.
“I don’t accept the laundry list as to why it didn’t go so well. We’ve grown this business by almost 30% in the past 2½ years to over R40bn in sales today. Coming out of Covid, the home consumption of those customers is down, but what really hurt us is load-shedding,” he tells the FM after the release of the company’s annual results last week...
Woolworths’ fashion revival boosts profits
If not yet hip, Woolies’ fashion calls are certainly calling in more punters, even as food sales wobble
