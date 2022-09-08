×

Woolworths’ fashion revival boosts profits

If not yet hip, Woolies’ fashion calls are certainly calling in more punters, even as food sales wobble

08 September 2022 - 05:00 ADELE SHEVEL

Woolworths CEO Roy Bagattini is clearly not happy about a rare stumble in the group’s usually stellar food business. For years, it’s been the only real star while the original fashion, beauty and home division, not to mention David Jones, slid further and further back.

“I don’t accept the laundry list as to why it didn’t go so well. We’ve grown this business by almost 30% in the past 2½ years to over R40bn in sales today. Coming out of Covid, the home consumption of those customers is down, but what really hurt us is load-shedding,” he tells the FM after the release of the company’s annual results last week...

