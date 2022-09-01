×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Money & Investing

EXCLUSIVE: Why Mitch Slape is out of Game

Massmart CEO Mitch Slape is but one casualty in the Walmart buyout of its local problem child. The US giant hopes that taking it private will finally fix the retailer

BL Premium
01 September 2022 - 05:00 ADELE SHEVEL

As he heads into his final four months as Massmart CEO, Mitch Slape says he wishes he’d been able to implement some of the changes at the company faster. “I would have preferred to have seen better results sooner.”

Clearly, so, too, would parent Walmart, the world’s biggest bricks-and-mortar retailer. Instead, it’s going for broke by taking Massmart private — 11 years after shelling out a princely $2.3bn for a 51% stake in what it had hoped would become its African retail champion...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.