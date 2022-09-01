Massmart CEO Mitch Slape is but one casualty in the Walmart buyout of its local problem child. The US giant hopes that taking it private will finally fix the retailer
As he heads into his final four months as Massmart CEO, Mitch Slape says he wishes he’d been able to implement some of the changes at the company faster. “I would have preferred to have seen better results sooner.”
Clearly, so, too, would parent Walmart, the world’s biggest bricks-and-mortar retailer. Instead, it’s going for broke by taking Massmart private — 11 years after shelling out a princely $2.3bn for a 51% stake in what it had hoped would become its African retail champion...
EXCLUSIVE: Why Mitch Slape is out of Game
