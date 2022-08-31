×

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Woolworths’ star food business faces increasing competition

The retailer’s food sales slowed even as it cut prices in the face of cash-strapped consumers. However, the group is seeing improvement in its SA clothing business

31 August 2022 - 08:51 Katharine Child

Clothing retailer Woolworths posted a flat performance in the year to June 26 as food sales slowed even as it cut prices in the face of cash-strapped consumers and increasing competition from peers.

However, the group is beginning to see an improvement in its SA clothing business that had been losing market share in previous years. ..

