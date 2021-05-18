Companies / Retail & Consumer

Progress is being made in Steinhoff, Tongaat and EOH probes, says Irba

Watchdog has 237 matters under investigation, affecting 6.5% of registered auditors

18 May 2021 - 17:54 Linda Ensor
Steinhoff. Picture: SUPPLIED
Steinhoff. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) now has 237 matters under investigation, representing 6.5% of the auditors registered with it. Irba oversees the auditing profession.

Irba director of investigations Jillian Bailey said 31% of the investigations are high-profile cases. Among the high-profile matters under investigation are VBS Mutual Bank, Steinhoff, Tongaat Hulett and EOH, which were hit by accounting scandals.

Bailey told the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) select committee on finance during a briefing on Tuesday that the charge sheets for VBS had been completed a long time ago. Progress was being made with the Steinhoff matter after a 14-month delay as Irba had been able to get the SA financials of the international retailer in February.

Good progress is also being made in the Tongaat Hulett and EOH investigations, Bailey said.

Select committee chair Yunus Carrim believes that Irba is moving too slowly with these investigations. There seems to be little progress with the Steinhoff matter, he said.

Acting Irba CEO Imre Nagy said the regulator is without a board. The term of the caretaker board, which was appointed by finance minister Tito Mboweni in February, came to an end in April. In terms of Irba legislation, the term of a caretaker board is limited to three months. Irba is now waiting for the minister to appoint a new board, Nagy added.

Mboweni sacked the entire Irba board in January after a number of directors resigned. Nagy was appointed as acting CEO after the sudden departure of former CEO Jenitha John after a term of only seven months.

Nagy said the caretaker board has taken decisive action in resolving the backlog of cases in board committees. Irba’s five-year strategy has been refocused on restoring confidence in the regulator and in the auditing profession, which has suffered blows from a spate of accounting scandals.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za

ROB ROSE: Irba 2.0 after wasted year

Within weeks, caretakers Roy Andersen and Nonkululeko Gobodo closed 41 investigations and overhauled the strategy
Opinion
2 months ago

EDITORIAL: Audit industry bloodied by Irba mess, as Jenitha John quits

It was an appointment, made by Irba’s former board, that always seemed destined for disaster
Opinion
2 months ago

Tito Mboweni sacks the entire board of auditing watchdog

Finance minister intervenes at Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors after controversial appointment of CEO
National
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Astral flags higher prices as feed costs bite
Companies / Industrials
2.
Seriti to acquire South32 coal assets as Eskom ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Heineken in talks about buying SA alcohol maker ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Eskom raises cost of coal in Seriti deal but gets ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Reserve Bank made sure Prosus will stay in SA’s ...
Companies

Related Articles

ROB ROSE: Irba 2.0 after wasted year

Opinion / Editor's Note

EDITORIAL: Audit industry bloodied by Irba mess, as Jenitha John quits

Opinion / Editorials

Tito Mboweni sacks the entire board of auditing watchdog

National

EDITORIAL: How a mighty profession has fallen

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.