Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: Irba 2.0 after wasted year Within weeks, caretakers Roy Andersen and Nonkululeko Gobodo closed 41 investigations and overhauled the strategy BL PREMIUM

Those of us unaccustomed to trawling through the classifieds might have missed the "call for nominations" for new directors of the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) in recent days. The advert says anyone versed in auditing, law or IT can apply, provided they have five years of "senior or executive leadership" experience and are "independent of the auditing profession". Applications are flooding in, ahead of the March 31 deadline.

It caps an eye-watering year for the regulator, which is meant to ensure oversight of a profession battling to recover from a series of confidence-rattling accounting scandals at Tongaat Hulett, EOH and VBS Mutual Bank...