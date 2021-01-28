Tito Mboweni sacks the entire board of auditing watchdog
Finance minister intervenes at Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors after controversial appointment of CEO
28 January 2021 - 19:41
Finance minister Tito Mboweni dissolved the board of directors of the Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors (Irba) after consultations on Thursday.
The public watchdog responsible for overseeing an audit industry in crisis after audit failures at companies such as Steinhoff and Tongaat Hulett has been reeling in the wake of the controversial appointment of Jenitha John as Irba CEO in 2020...
