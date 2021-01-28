National Tito Mboweni sacks the entire board of auditing watchdog Finance minister intervenes at Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors after controversial appointment of CEO BL PREMIUM

Finance minister Tito Mboweni dissolved the board of directors of the Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors (Irba) after consultations on Thursday.

The public watchdog responsible for overseeing an audit industry in crisis after audit failures at companies such as Steinhoff and Tongaat Hulett has been reeling in the wake of the controversial appointment of Jenitha John as Irba CEO in 2020...