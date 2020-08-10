Lewis loses out on payments as stores shuttered during Covid-19 lockdown
10 August 2020 - 19:48
Furniture and appliances retailer Lewis says account payments dropped by a third in April as stores were forced to close because of the lockdown. A large number of Lewis clients make payments in store.
Though the company, which owns furniture stores such as UFO and Beares, implemented other payment avenues through partnerships with food retailers that remained open in stage 5 of lockdown, 70% of customers who are used to paying in-store, did not pay, in comparison with April 2019, in which it had a 71% collection rate, Lewis said in a trading statement.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now