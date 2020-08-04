Companies / Retail & Consumer Liquor ban breeds cynicism and division, says Pick n Pay chair Ackerman Little sign of the government listening to and consulting business on lockdown decisions BL PREMIUM

Pick n Pay chair Gareth Ackerman has criticised the government for its ban on liquor and cigarettes saying that there is little evidence that it is listening to or consulting business on lockdown decisions.

The ban was implemented at end-March among measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Liquor sales were allowed in June, but then stopped again three weeks ago, sparking a mounting backlash against the second liquor ban. On Tuesday, the Treasury gave the liquor industry permission to delay paying R5bn owed in taxes.