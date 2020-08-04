Companies / Retail & Consumer Investors irked after questions about Pick n Pay executive pay not answered adequately Shareholder activist says virtual AGMs tend to be one-sided and the retailer is taking advantage of the situation BL PREMIUM

Some of Pick n Pay's shareholders expressed unhappiness with the retailer's remuneration policy at its virtual AGM on Tuesday morning.

Company chair Gareth Ackerman said in response that it would engage the shareholders “directly” regarding its executive pay policy. The company also told Business Day it had engaged with many shareholders before the meeting.