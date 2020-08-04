Investors irked after questions about Pick n Pay executive pay not answered adequately
Shareholder activist says virtual AGMs tend to be one-sided and the retailer is taking advantage of the situation
04 August 2020 - 17:16
Some of Pick n Pay's shareholders expressed unhappiness with the retailer's remuneration policy at its virtual AGM on Tuesday morning.
Company chair Gareth Ackerman said in response that it would engage the shareholders “directly” regarding its executive pay policy. The company also told Business Day it had engaged with many shareholders before the meeting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now