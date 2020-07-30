Companies / Retail & Consumer

Procter & Gamble sales soar as people wash more clothing and dishes

But homebound consumers are shaving less, and the grooming unit was the only unit to post organic sales declines in the quarter

30 July 2020 - 14:08 Gerald Porter
Procter & Gamble's Oral-B toothbrush heads on sale in New York, the US. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY
Procter & Gamble's Oral-B toothbrush heads on sale in New York, the US. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

New York — Procter & Gamble posted a surge in sales this spring as higher at-home consumption of laundry detergent and dish soap plus continued stockpiling gave the consumer-staples giant a boost. But the pace of growth may slow from here.

P&G, which makes cleaning staples including Tide, Dawn and Swiffer, posted a 6% jump in organic sales in the quarter ended June 30. That helped lift revenue in its fabric and homecare unit by a record 14% during the fiscal fourth quarter. It also logged double-digit growth in family care, the home of high-demand Charmin, Bounty and Puffs.

“There’s nothing accidental in the results,” CFO Jon Moeller said in an interview. “We’ll carry this momentum forward into next year.”

Growth will continue in the current fiscal year, P&G said, but at a more subdued pace. Organic revenue, which excludes the impact of things such as acquisitions and currency swings, is projected to grow 2%-4% in fiscal 2021, slower than last year’s 6% pace. P&G is forecasting core earnings per share growth of 3%-7%, below the 13% boost recorded in the latest year.

Moeller said sales growth around household and personal hygiene items would continue as long as consumers spent more time at home. Although P&G is still working to catch up with demand for its Charmin tissue paper and Bounty paper towels, the company is being flexible with its supplies by offering various-sized packages to keep shelves stocked. P&G also benefited from recovering sales in China, which Moeller says is “rebounding very nicely”.

There were some weak spots. With homebound consumers skipping over their shaving routines, the grooming unit was the only division to post organic sales declines in the quarter amid slumping sales of razor blades. Some of its beauty lines, such as its high-end SK-II brand, also posted a drop with duty-free airport shopping essentially halted.

Still, P&G is optimistic. “There’s every reason to believe that going forward we’ll continue to build both the top and bottom line,” Moeller said.

Bloomberg

