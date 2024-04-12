Companies

PODCAST | Conducive Capital founders outline plans for R1bn fund

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Conducive Capital founders Clive Butkow and Mitchan Adams

12 April 2024 - 13:00
Conducive Capital founders Clive Butkow (left) and Mitchan Adams (right). Picture: SUPPLIED.
A new R1bn venture capital (VC) fund looking to shake up SA tech investment is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Conducive Capital founders Clive Butkow and Mitchan Adams. 

Conducive Capital is a newly formed, majority black-owned, SA venture capital firm that is looking to invest in early- and growth-stage technology companies. 

The fund aims to raise $15m (about R300m), its first close, by July. It has a target to reach a final close of $50m or R1bn within 24 months.

According to Adams, the firm will deploy its capital through a group of black female VCs. Conducive has plans to do with up to 10 such VCs. Adams is co-founder of Ozow, a fintech company, and current CEO of Aions. 

Butkow explains that they are targeting investment in companies that are post-revenue, capital efficient, have good unit economics with product market fit, and have the ability to scale their businesses both locally and internationally. He is the founder and former CEO of Kalon Venture Partners, as well as a former COO of Accenture SA.  

The pair outline developments in a number of areas such as trends in raising capital, challenges in finding capital, evolution of VC investing, the value of VC to SA’s economy, how to grow SA’s technology ecosystems and an outlook for the sector. 

