PODCAST | After 25 years of satellite in Africa, what’s next?

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Kyle Whitehill, CEO of Avanti Communications

17 April 2024 - 14:02
Kyle Whitehill. CEO of Avanti Communications. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Kyle Whitehill. CEO of Avanti Communications. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Investment in satellite communication is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Kyle Whitehill, CEO of Avanti Communications. 

Whitehill outlines the development of satellite technology over the last three decades and his company’s strategy to stay competitive in SA and the broader African continent. Satellite connectivity has been on the African continent for 25 years.

Efforts began a way for the continent to leapfrog the need for infrastructure and last mile connectivity solutions. Since then, the African satellite industry has grown to an estimated $19.49bn. The continent has 15 countries investing $4.71bn in more than 58 satellite projects. 

A former CEO of Vodafone Ghana, Whitehill says interest in satellites has grown worldwide since Elon Musk launched Starlink a few years ago.

Satellite operator Avanti has four satellites, having invested $1.2bn (just under R23bn) in its lifetime.

To date, we have committed 75% of our total investment to Africa, totalling nearly $800m and one of our biggest focus areas this year is resilience,” says Whitehill.

The company works with mobile operators on the continent such as MTN, Vodacom and Airtel, plugging coverage gaps, particularly in less densely populated areas. 

Topics of discussion include the development of satellite technology over 25 years; the growing popularity of low orbiting satellites; partnerships with telecoms operators; and drivers of investment in telecommunications infrastructure. 

