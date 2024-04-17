Kyle Whitehill. CEO of Avanti Communications. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Investment in satellite communication is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Kyle Whitehill, CEO of Avanti Communications.
Whitehill outlines the development of satellite technology over the last three decades and his company’s strategy to stay competitive in SA and the broader African continent. Satellite connectivity has been on the African continent for 25 years.
Efforts began a way for the continent to leapfrog the need for infrastructure and last mile connectivity solutions. Since then, the African satellite industry has grown to an estimated $19.49bn. The continent has 15 countries investing $4.71bn in more than 58 satellite projects.
A former CEO of Vodafone Ghana,Whitehill says interest in satellites has grown worldwide since Elon Musk launched Starlink a few years ago.
Satellite operator Avanti has four satellites, having invested $1.2bn (just under R23bn) in its lifetime.
“To date, we have committed 75% of our total investment to Africa, totalling nearly $800m and one of our biggest focus areas this year is resilience,” says Whitehill.
The company works with mobile operators on the continent such as MTN, Vodacom and Airtel, plugging coverage gaps, particularly in less densely populated areas.
Topics of discussion include the development of satellite technology over 25 years; the growing popularity of low orbiting satellites; partnerships with telecoms operators; and drivers of investment in telecommunications infrastructure.
• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | After 25 years of satellite in Africa, what’s next?
Business Day Spotlight speaks to Kyle Whitehill, CEO of Avanti Communications
Investment in satellite communication is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Kyle Whitehill, CEO of Avanti Communications.
Whitehill outlines the development of satellite technology over the last three decades and his company’s strategy to stay competitive in SA and the broader African continent. Satellite connectivity has been on the African continent for 25 years.
Efforts began a way for the continent to leapfrog the need for infrastructure and last mile connectivity solutions. Since then, the African satellite industry has grown to an estimated $19.49bn. The continent has 15 countries investing $4.71bn in more than 58 satellite projects.
A former CEO of Vodafone Ghana, Whitehill says interest in satellites has grown worldwide since Elon Musk launched Starlink a few years ago.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Satellite operator Avanti has four satellites, having invested $1.2bn (just under R23bn) in its lifetime.
“To date, we have committed 75% of our total investment to Africa, totalling nearly $800m and one of our biggest focus areas this year is resilience,” says Whitehill.
The company works with mobile operators on the continent such as MTN, Vodacom and Airtel, plugging coverage gaps, particularly in less densely populated areas.
Topics of discussion include the development of satellite technology over 25 years; the growing popularity of low orbiting satellites; partnerships with telecoms operators; and drivers of investment in telecommunications infrastructure.
• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
MORE PODCASTS:
PODCAST | Digital protections for SA’s small business
PODCAST | Conducive Capital founders outline plans for R1bn fund
PODCAST | The cost of IT noncompliance, a discussion
PODCAST | Old Mutual’s push to grow SME unit
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.