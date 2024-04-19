Mondi abandons bid for DS Smith
The paper and packaging group’s share price surged more than 10% on the news
19 April 2024 - 14:51
UPDATED 19 April 2024 - 14:59
Mondi has bowed out of its bid to take over UK paper, packaging and recycling group DS Smith after announcing the £5bn deal, in principle, earlier in 2024.
The move comes in the face of a rival bid by International Paper, which made an all-share offer that was higher than that made by Mondi...
