Companies / Property

RMH returns nearly R330m to shareholders in special dividend

CEO Brian Roberts says RMH continues to explore further opportunities to monetise the remaining assets within the portfolio

13 December 2023 - 12:34
by Andries Mahlangu
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/PESHKOVA
Picture: 123RF/PESHKOVA

Property investment group RMB Holdings (RMH) has returned R327m to shareholders in special dividends, after the settlement of a loan dispute with property developer Atterbury, in which it has a strategic interest.

RMH has set itself a five-year period during which to monetise its remaining property assets, after unbundling its stakes in FirstRand, Outsurance, Momentum Metropolitan and Discovery to shareholders.

The cash will be returned to shareholders via a special dividend.

“In keeping with our dividend policy to return cash as assets are monetised and within our set monetisation time frame, RMH would like to return the settlement of the Atterbury base loan received together with the settlements received from Integer 3, amounting to R254m,” it said in a results statement on Wednesday.

“In addition, RMH would like to return R73m of the cash retained for ongoing operations, resulting in a total dividend of R327m.

RMH has 38.5% stake in Atterbury, which constitutes nearly two-thirds of its net asset value, which stood at R1.45bn as of September, up 2% year on year.

It also owns strategic stakes in Integer Properties, which owns office, retail, industrial and residential property portfolios.

A year ago, RMH Property sold its stake in retail and office property company Atterbury Europe to Brightbridge for R1.75bn.

Group CEO Brian Roberts said in a statement that the company continued to explore further opportunities to monetise the remaining assets within the portfolio.

Its share price was up 10% to 64c in early trade on the JSE, valuing the company at R794m.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Tell us what you really think, RMH

An embarrassing exchange between RMH execs over property group Atterbury — which was accidentally broadcast — raises plenty of red flags
Money & Investing
4 months ago

MARC HASENFUSS: RMH vs the shareholder activist

The ‘stupid questions’ posed by shareholder activist Chris Logan are anything but — and RMB Holdings had better brace for a barrage of anger at its ...
Opinion
4 months ago

RMH hits best level since FirstRand unbundling after R1.1bn special dividend

A development opportunity in Hungary did not proceed resulting in €50m being returned to the group, which has added a little more to the payout
Companies
2 years ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Netflix set to stream ahead of Disney+ in race ...
Companies
2.
WeSizwe declares an end to the Bakubung mine ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Apple offers rivals use of mobile payments systems
Companies
4.
JPMorgan ‘to outsource’ $500bn custody business ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Spur opens a new restaurant franchise
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

RMH vs Atterbury: the torture continues

Money & Investing

MARC HASENFUSS: Atterbury: game, set and match

Opinion / Market Watch

RMH says negative sentiment could delay recovery of SA’s property stocks

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.