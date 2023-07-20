MARC HASENFUSS: RMH vs the shareholder activist
The ‘stupid questions’ posed by shareholder activist Chris Logan are anything but — and RMB Holdings had better brace for a barrage of anger at its upcoming AGM
20 July 2023 - 05:00
Who would want to be a shareholder activist? Chris Logan, who regularly interacts with executives at AGMs and investor presentations, might well feel unfairly chastened in the now infamous “RMHgate” recording.
Logan has been at loggerheads with RMB Holdings (RMH) for a while, and continues to make an issue of RMH executives being incentivised to sell off their stake in Atterbury Europe for considerably less than was initially reflected in audited accounts. ..
