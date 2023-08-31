MARC HASENFUSS: Atterbury: game, set and match
The property group has the last laugh in its debt settlement debacle with RMH, with only a small cash payout coming its main shareholder’s way
31 August 2023 - 05:00
There’s nothing like demotion to dampen the emotion. On Saturday Mr B and I found ourselves unceremoniously dropped down to the B team — apparently a strategic tennis selection. It left us both feeling a little flat for a fling at Fresnaye.
At least the dastardly Cape Town weather cleared, and after finding ourselves 3-0 down against the A couple we decided it was prudent to buck up. We racked up 12 games in a row — which made us both feel a whole lot better and deserving of stout refreshments. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.