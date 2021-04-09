Companies / Financial Services RMH declares R1.1bn special dividend A development opportunity in Hungary did not proceed resulting in €50m being returned to the group, which has added a little more to the payout BL PREMIUM

Property-focused RMB Holdings (RMH) has declared a R1.13bn special dividend after a development opportunity in Hungary failed to go ahead, further adding additional cash to the payout as it seeks to return capital to shareholders.

RMH, valued at R2.38bn on the JSE, had flagged the special dividend in March during the release of its interim results to end-December, saying on Friday it had declared an 80c per share special dividend...