Tell us what you really think, RMH
An embarrassing exchange between RMH execs over property group Atterbury — which was accidentally broadcast — raises plenty of red flags
20 July 2023 - 05:00
Those shareholders who feel companies drip-feed them a sugar-coated version of reality might have been confirmed in their view by last week’s developments at RMB Holdings (RMH).
During an RMH webinar CEO Brian Roberts and CFO Ellen Marais were measured in seeking to placate shareholder concerns about a dispute over repayment of a R487m loan that RMH extended to Atterbury Property Holdings (APH) — in which RMH has a 27.5% stake...
