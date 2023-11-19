Real estate innovation
Prasa and Eris in R1.2bn mixed-used development of Cape Town Station
The development involves the construction of units with 3,200 beds for students funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme
19 November 2023 - 17:52
The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) through its special-purpose vehicle, Intersite, and Eris Property Group are developing the R1.2bn Cape Town Station, a mixed-use development in Cape Town.
The development involves the construction of units with 3,200 beds for students funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). It also includes the redevelopment of the 7,000m² retail precinct to boost foot traffic and commuter experience...
