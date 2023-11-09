Cape Station on the right track
The streetscape surrounding Cape Town’s dilapidated train terminal is ready for an upgrade, as a mixed-use development changes the fortunes of the precinct. It’s part of a plan for transit-orientated development aimed at tackling the city’s housing shortage and its passenger rail issues
09 November 2023 - 05:00
On a clear day, Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis can observe nearly every inch of the city bowl.
Gesturing near the windows of his sixth-floor office at a 160-year-old behemoth in the foreground, he says: “Just look at it. This is the perfect vantage point to see the size and scale of this property.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.