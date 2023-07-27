Student housing: dig this
Wondering where to place your property bets as interest rates rocket? Institutional players believe student housing may tick all the boxes — though uncertainties around NSFAS funding are making some nervous
27 July 2023 - 05:00
It’s no secret that landlords in the student housing market were dealt a hefty blow in 2020/2021 when rental income streams dried up virtually overnight as Covid lockdowns forced university classes online.
At the time, many feared the pandemic-induced shifts in how people live, work and study would prompt a permanent adoption of virtual learning — and nullify the need for student accommodation. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.