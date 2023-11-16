Safari Investments focused on portfolio optimisation
Safari will soon finish the R43.9m refurbishment and water project of Denlyn Shopping Centre in Mamelodi
16 November 2023 - 15:15
Safari Investments, a retail-focused Real estate investment trust (Reit) says leasing activities have resulted in further vacancy reductions across its malls.
For the six months ended September, vacancies decreased to 2.23% from 2.91% in 2022, occupancies were recorded at 97.8% while reversions recorded more than 6.68% on lease renewals...
