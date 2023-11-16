Burstone focuses on maintaining portfolio stability
Enhancing tenant experience and retention remains a priority
16 November 2023 - 09:28
UPDATED 16 November 2023 - 20:14
Burstone Group, formerly Investec Property Fund, which finalised the internalisation of its business in July, will focus on maintaining the stability of its existing portfolio.
CEO Andrew Wooler said the SA and Europe portfolio vacancies remained low at 3.7% and 0.9%, respectively, with like-for-like net property income growth of 2% and 7.9%, respectively, for the six months ended September 30...
