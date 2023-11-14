Liberty Two Degrees delists from the JSE
The company is now part of the Standard Bank Group, of which Liberty is a wholly-owned subsidiary
14 November 2023 - 16:11
Liberty Two Degrees (L2D), co-owner of Sandton City, is now part of Standard Bank Group following Liberty’s acquisition of L2D minority shares at R5.55 per share.
The company’s shares were suspended on the JSE on November 14...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.