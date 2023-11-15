Dipula Income Fund CEO Izak Petersen. Picture: SUPPLIED
Dipula Income Fund has reported an 1.8% increase in net property income and in an improvement in vacancy levels, but this did not filter through to the real estate investment trust’s bottom line as distributable earnings fell 6.9%. Business Day TV caught up with the company’s CEO, Izak Petersen, for further insight on the full-year performance.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Dipula Income Fund delivers ‘defensive’ annual performance
Business Day TV talks to Dipula CEO Izak Petersen
