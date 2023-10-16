Schroder property values fall due to high interest rates
Office portfolio may come under more valuation pressure as valuers price in structural changes such as work from home
16 October 2023 - 19:57
Schroder European real-estate investment trust, a company that invests in European growth cities and regions, says higher interest rates have resulted in a fall in the value of its direct property portfolio.
The company said on Monday that its direct portfolio, independently valued at €214.1m, recorded a quarterly like-for-like decrease of 1.9% or €4.2m (R83m)...
