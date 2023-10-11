Value-added initiatives pay off for Burstone
Vacancies have declined from more than 10% in September 2022 to 6% as workers return to office
11 October 2023 - 19:57
Burstone Group, the former Investec Property Fund, says its SA office portfolio is experiencing good leasing activity and reduced vacancies despite a challenging operating environment and load-shedding.
Office vacancies, which peaked at about 15% at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, have been reducing as demand increases, the group said. Demand is being driven by small to big tenants, including call centre operators, marketing, insurance, financial and legal services, Burstone said...
