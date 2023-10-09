Transpaco focuses on strategy to own operational property
09 October 2023 - 20:51
Transpaco, the manufacturer, recycler and distributor of paper and plastic packaging products, is making headway in its strategy to own properties housing its manufacturing operations.
However, the company said it is battling to cope amid excessive load-shedding with “extraordinary expenses” being incurred including a R6m diesel bill, which has dampened its outlook...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.