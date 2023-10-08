Shareholders divided over Fortress’ new plan to collapse share structure
While some favour the plan, others say it is ‘overwhelmingly’ skewed in favour of B shareholders
08 October 2023 - 19:41
Constrained by its dual-share structure, the board of directors of Fortress Real Estate Investments and shareholders of Fortress B ordinary shares (FFB) have proposed a scheme to repurchase and cancel all FFB shares in exchange for shares in Nepi Rockcastle.
In terms of the scheme, all FFB shares in issue (net of treasury) will be exchanged for Nepi shares in a ratio of 0.060207 Nepi Rockcastle share per FFB share held...
