Cape Town faces shortage of quality industrial property assets
Scarce land and hefty existing prices drive demand for tenant-driven developments
19 September 2023 - 12:58
Redefine Properties says Cape Town faces a significant shortage of quality industrial property assets due to a scarcity of land in the metropolitan area, especially larger pockets of land.
According to Johann Nell, head of development and industrial asset management at Redefine, the City of Cape Town remains a major centre for development and economic growth for the group, with tenant-driven industrial properties a priority in all major metros....
