Fortress’s defensive portfolio proves resilient
Real estate investment trust’s focus on essential goods and services stand it in good stead, retail boss says
25 July 2023 - 13:13
Fortress Reit, whose retail portfolio focuses on essential goods and services, says the defensive nature of its assets puts it in a strong position to weather the current storm of high inflation and interest rates.
Executive director Vuso Majija, who heads the group’s retail portfolio, said consumers will probably remain under pressure in the near term due to slow economic growth, high borrowing costs and below-inflation wage growth...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.