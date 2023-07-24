Attractive growth potential in Polish logistics sector
Redefine is investing €50m over five years to fund the development pipeline of about 50 projects
24 July 2023 - 16:19
SA-listed real estate groups Fortress Real Estate Investments and Redefine Properties have made huge investments in Central and Eastern Europe, particularly in Poland, as the country's logistics sector continues to see growth .
Redefine’s Polish logistics assets held mainly via European Logistics Investment (ELI) saw value increase from R12.2bn in the 2022 financial year to R15.9bn at the end of February...
