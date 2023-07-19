Funders approve temporary relief measure for Accelerate Property Fund
The Reit gets a reduction of its overall interest cover ratio covenant levels to 1.7 times until the end of March
19 July 2023 - 19:48
JSE-listed Accelerate Property Fund, the co-owner of Fourways Mall, recorded a decline in its interest cover ratio (ICR) of 1.8 times from 2.1 times in 2022 due to higher interest rates.
An interest cover ratio is the debt and profitability metric used to determine how easily a company can pay interest on its outstanding debt...
