Fortress COO Donnovan Pydigadu resigns
Pydigadu will leave the property group after six years
12 July 2023 - 12:40
Fortress COO Donnovan Pydigadu has announced his resignation to “pursue other interests” and will leave the property group in August.
The company, valued at about R15.2bn on the JSE, said in a short statement that he will remain available to Fortress until the end of 2023 to “ensure a smooth handover of current matters and finalisation of existing projects in progress”...
