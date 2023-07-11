Companies / Property

WATCH: SA listed property struggles in second quarter

Business Day TV speaks to MD & CEO of Rode Associates, Erwin Rode

11 July 2023 - 20:16
Picture: 123RF/AHOFO BOX

The local property market took a knock in the second quarter, with the SA listed property index slipping 7.4%. Business Day TV caught up with MD & CEO of Rode Associates, Erwin Rode, for a look at the factors weighing on the industry.

