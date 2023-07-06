Heriot Reit lifts stake in Safari Investments
The fund has acquired further shares for more than R2m, increasing its shareholding to 57%
06 July 2023 - 11:11
JSE-listed, property group Heriot Reit has acquired additional shares in Safari Investments thus increasing its stake from 56.8% to 57%.
Last week, the group sold R8.8m of shares in Safari to Heriot Investments — the controlling shareholder of the group. It further sold Hagley, the owner of a property in the Western Cape for R40.3m to Heriot Investments — a move to shift risk to its controlling shareholder...
