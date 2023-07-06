Emira sets up 16 beehives at properties to conserve the environment
The honey is not for sale — Emira intends sharing it with tenants where there are beehives and exploring opportunities to distribute to charities
06 July 2023 - 17:11
JSE-listed Emira Property Fund has installed 16 beehives at eight of its properties in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal over the past three years, with more planned as the company recognises the value of bees for people and the planet.
The JSE-listed real-estate investment trust (Reit) launched the project in 2020, as the world saw a decline in bee populations...
